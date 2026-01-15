Madurai , The traditional bull-taming sport, the first among the three major events for this Pongal 2026 harvest festival season, commenced on Thursday with about 550 bull tamers displaying their prowess amidst the roar of bulls. Bulls roar in TN’s Avaniyapuram as first among 3 major Jallikattu bull taming sporting events begins

Nearly 1,100 bulls and the tamers have registered online to participate in the mid-January festival event held for three days in Madurai that will be the cynosure of all eyes.

Palamedu and Alanganallur, marking the grand finale, are the other two centres where the bull-taming events would be held on January 16 and 17 respectively. The winner - the best among men and bull, too, will get a car, tractor, and other attractive prizes.

State Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Moorthi inaugurated the sport in the presence of Madurai district Collector Pravin Kumar and other senior officials. Over 2,200 police personnel have been deployed for security.

About 200 bulls were released from the Vadivasal during the second round and of them the tamers, mostly youth, clung on to the hump of 24 bulls. Except 11 bulls, 89 bulls that were released in the first round had a free run as none of the participants managed to tame them.

Earlier, the participating bulls were thoroughly screened at a medical camp to ascertain if they were drugged. "Four bulls were rejected on health grounds. We found them anxious, salivating, or detected a rise in temperature and dehydration. The tests were performed based on the SOP laid down in 2017," a veterinarian told PTI.

The veterinarians checked the animals to see if oil was applied on their back or whether their horns sharpened. "We also performed an alcohol test for the bulls," the veterinarian, who was part of the 69-member medial team, added.

The health of the male participants were also screened before they stepped into the arena situated near the Bhadrakali Amman Temple on Thirupparankundram Road in Avaniyapuram, Madurai.

A digital scoreboard was put up at the venue for the first time by the district administration.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.