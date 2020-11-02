Burdened by debt and financial stress, family of 5 die by suicide in Assam

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 21:04 IST

Five members of a family - a man, his wife and their three daughters - died by suicide in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, officials said on Monday. The police suspect financial stress that heightened over the past few months to be the reason behind their extreme move.

Their bodies were found at the family house situated in Gossaigaon on Monday morning when a student who took tuitions from one of the deceased arrived at the house.

“Preliminary investigation shows the family died by suicide on Sunday night. The family was in heavy debt and that is believed to be the main reason behind the extreme step,” Rakesh Raushan, Kokrajhar superintendent of police, said.

A suicide note was found, the officials said. The head of the household ran a gas agency and “had a financial burden of Rs 25-30 lakh. His eldest daughter was a private school teacher,” Raushan said, ruling out any foul play.

“We have sent the bodies for post-mortem and are conducting further investigations to find the exact sequence of events,” he added.