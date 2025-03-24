Burnt notes found near justice Verma’s residence

Burnt pieces of currency notes were found amidst fallen leaves and waste near the residence of Delhi high court judge, justice Yashwant Varma, who is facing a probe over cash allegedly recovered from his residence, officials said on Sunday. Burnt currency notes seen near the residence of Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

Sanitation workers clearing the waste from the street along the judge’s residence said that a couple of burnt pieces of currency notes had been detected over the past 4-5 days during clearing. The New Delhi Municipal Council did not respond to queries about these burnt currency notes and whether they had been deposited with the police.

An official on condition of anonymity said that the sanitation workers are hired by a private concessionaire.

“During this season, large-scale shedding of leaves occurs in this area and workers are deployed to clear the streets. A few notes were detected a few days back,” the official added.

Inderjeet, a sanitation worker, told news agency ANI: “We work in this circle. We collect garbage from the roads. We were cleaning here 4-5 days back and collecting garbage when we found some small pieces of burnt ₹500 notes. We found it that day. Now, we have found 1-2 pieces... We do not know where a fire broke out.”

Surender Kumar another sanitation worker, said, “We work with these garbage vans, we collect garbage. It has been 4-5 days when we found burnt ₹500 notes. We found some pieces even now. We found some burnt notes on that day as well as today. We were not present when the fire took place. We found some burnt notes on the road.”

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Saturday constituted a three-member committee consisting of the Punjab and Haryana high court chief justice, the Himachal Pradesh high court chief justice, and a Karnataka high court judge to conduct an inquiry into the allegations against justice Varma.

The Supreme Court has released the inquiry report filed by Delhi high court chief justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay into the controversy involving justice Varma, according to a press release by the Supreme Court.

In his report, the Delhi high court chief justice said that he is of the prima facie opinion that the entire matter warrants a deeper probe.