Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BEST Bus gets stuck in pit near Metro construction site in Mumbai; none hurt

PTI |
Jun 16, 2025 12:22 PM IST

The rear portion of the bus got stuck in the pit due to a road which had partially caved-in, a Mumbai civic official said.

A BEST electric midi bus got stuck in a pit near a Metro construction site at Girgaon in south Mumbai on Monday morning, officials said.

A portion of the road near Girgaon Metro Station in Mumbai caved in today. A BEST bus got stuck in the caved-in portion. Latest visuals from the site.(Screengrab from X/@ANI)
A portion of the road near Girgaon Metro Station in Mumbai caved in today. A BEST bus got stuck in the caved-in portion. Latest visuals from the site.(Screengrab from X/@ANI)

No casualty was reported, they said, adding all the passengers were safely evacuated from the bus belonging to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking.

As per initial information, the incident occurred on Dr Babasaheb Jaykar Marg at Thakurdwar near the Girgaon Metro station site, where work on Mumbai Metro Line 3 is underway.

The rear portion of the bus got stuck in the pit due to a road which had partially caved-in, a civic official said.

Some locals alleged a nearly five-foot-deep pit was created due to the ongoing Metro work.

A spokesperson of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) said they were looking into the incident.

BEST spokesperson Sudas Sawant said he was trying to connect with the officials concerned for details of the incident.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / BEST Bus gets stuck in pit near Metro construction site in Mumbai; none hurt
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On