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Bus tied to Delhi gangrape violated SC norms: 'Tinted windows, no tracker'

In 2012, the SC prohibited the use of black films or any other material (such as curtains) upon safety glass, window screens and side glass of all vehicles

Updated on: May 15, 2026 07:02 am IST
By Hemani Bhandari, Jignasa Sinha
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A private Bihar-registered bus, inside which a 30-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by two men on Tuesday, had tinted windows, heavy curtains and no location tracker in violation of rules and guidelines, police said on Thursday. The bus allegedly took an 8km route in outer Delhi that crossed at least two police booths, HT found.

Delhi police say bus in which a woman was gangraped violated Supreme Court norms. (Representative image/HT)(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo)

In 2012, the Supreme Court prohibited the use of black films or any other material (such as curtains or mesh) upon safety glass, window screens and side glass of all vehicles. In 2016, the ministry of road transport and highways issued a notification mandating vehicle location tracking devices and emergency buttons in all public service vehicles. These two features were absent in the bus.

Police said that the woman, a Pitampura resident, entered the bus around 12.15am at the Saraswati Vihar bus stand, which is about 700 metres from an integrated police booth of the Rani Bagh police station. Moving on the Outer Ring Road, the bus allegedly passed by the Raj Park police booth and reached the Peeragarhi junction, where another police booth was situated.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha

Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

gangrape rape
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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