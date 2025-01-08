Kochi: Businessman and jeweller Boby Chemmanur was arrested on Wednesday on charges of making obscene and lewd comments toward a woman actor in person and on social media, police said. Businessman arrested for lewd remarks against actor in Kerela

“Chemmanur was taken into custody from his resort in Meppadi, Wayanad, and brought to Kochi. He is likely to be kept at the station tonight and produced before the magistrate tomorrow,” said an officer from the Ernakulam Central police.

The woman actor alleged that Chemmanur made obscene remarks about her on January 7, both on social media and during the inauguration of his jewellery store.

She also filed a separate complaint naming at least 30 individuals who posted lewd comments under her social media posts. A 60-year-old man was arrested in connection with that case.

On Tuesday, in a social media post directed at Chemmanur, the woman actor said, “You can believe in the might of your money. I believe in the strength of the legal system of the country.”

In another Facebook post, the actor thanked chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state police for their prompt action.

“To murder a person today, one doesn’t need knives or guns these days. All they need is a bunch of social media profiles from which spew cruel, obscene, double-meaning comments and paid campaigns. The sharpness will increase if there is a person leading the social media goondaism,” she wrote.

Chemmanur has maintained that he did not intentionally make any obscene or lewd remarks toward the woman actor and apologised if his comments hurt her feelings.

Chemmanur was booked under Section 75(4) (sexual harassment in the form of sexually colored remarks) of the BNS Act and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act.