Youth booked for posting abusive comments against PM Modi

Pune city police booked a 21-year-old man for allegedly posting abusive and obscene comments about Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and Hindu gods on a social media network, police said. According to police, the accused is on the run, and soon the police will nab him. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Sagar Sawant (21), a resident of Nio City, Wagholi. Sawant was booked following a complaint by a founder of a local Hindu religious group after he commented on a social media post by a man from Beed that related to PM Modi.

In this regard, Ravindra Dilip Padwal (30) resident of Wadki filed a police complaint at Lonikand Police Station on Saturday. According to Padwal, his friend Sujit Khedkar from Beed had written a social media post on PM Modi. While commenting on his post, the accused allegedly made abusive and obscene remarks about the PM. Later, the accused also posted vulgar comments about Hindu gods.

Vishvajeet Kaingade, senior police inspector (SPI) at Lonikand Police station said, “The accused made abused and vulgar comments about PM Modi and Hindu gods while chatting with the person from the Beed. The post later went viral and hence we have registered a case against the accused.’’

According to Kaingade, the accused is on the run, and soon the police will nab him.

A case has been registered at Lonikand police station on Saturday under IPC section 295 a (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and further investigation is underway.

