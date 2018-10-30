Supreme Court orders protection for businessman Sana Satish Babu who accused CBI no. 2 Rakesh Asthana of corruption

Hyderabad-based businessman Sana Satish Babu, whose complaint led to the registration of a bribery case against CBI No 2 Rakesh Asthana, has moved the Supreme Court seeking protection alleging a threat from the premier probe agency.

Reports said Sana’s lawyer asked Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Monday to grant him an urgent hearing, as he fears for his life after being summoned for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Babu has alleged that Dubai-based brothers — Manoj Prasad and Somesh Prasad — claimed that they were acting on behalf of the CBI special director and allegedly struck a deal for Rs 5 crore to protect him (Babu) in a case that the agency registered against controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi last year. Former CBI director AP Singh is also an accused in the case.

However, two months before the registration of the case, Asthana complained to cabinet secretary Pradeep Sinha that it was the CBI chief who asked him in February to call off the questioning of Satish Babu, who was being protected by Verma under a Rs 2 crore deal. The cabinet secretary forwarded this complaint to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

The agency has now named Babu as a witness in the case against Qureshi. Asthana wrote to the CVC that he recommended Babu’s arrest in the case in September. After the registration of the FIR against Asthana, the CBI arrested Prasad.

