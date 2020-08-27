e-paper
By December, 45 airports to have global navigation satellite system for safe landing in poor visibility

Installing GNSS is part of a global plan by the International Civil Aviation Organisation to make landings more efficient during adverse weather

Aug 27, 2020
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Over the last eight months, 21 Indian airports have been equipped with GNSS, aviation officials said.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) plans to equip 24 more airports by the end of this year with the global navigation satellite system (GNSS), whose approach procedures enable flights to land at airports despite poor visibility due to heavy rain or fog.

Installing GNSS is part of a global plan by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to make landings more efficient during adverse weather. India started implementing the plan two years ago, aviation officials said.

The approach procedure, known as Required Navigation Performance (RNP), will help Indian airports without an Instrument Landing System (ILS, a system that allows pilots to land at an airport when there is low visibility) and those where ILS is dysfunctional because of weather conditions like floods.

In Maharashtra, Mumbai, Shirdi, Aurangabad and Kolhapur airports are equipped with this technology. Other Indian airports include Kozhikode, Jabalpur, Indore, Begumpet (Hyderabad), Kolkata, Hubli, Jaipur, Khajuraho, Kannur, Belgaum and Varanasi.

A former Directorate General of Civil Aviation official said, “It is good to see India taking steps to harness GNSS technology for designing these RNP approaches that make runways accessible in a safe and efficient manner. This is the future of aviation, as most of the expensive ground-based technology will be replaced by cost-effective space-based technology.”

RNP procedures are expected to not only reduce delay in arrivals due to poor weather conditions but also increase the accessibility of airports as fewer flights are expected to be diverted.

For instance, when Mumbai came to a standstill during the floods in July 2005, no ground-based navigation equipment was available for operations, due to which pilots had to land aircraft using a visual approach at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

A senior AAI official said, “For safe landings, aircraft traditionally use ground-based technology like ILS or other navigational aids like VOR (Very High Frequency Omnidirectional Range). However, to install and maintain such equipment at every airport is a costly affair and may not be feasible.”

A Delhi-based AAI official said, “With the recent advancement in technology like aircraft electronics systems (avionics) as well as GNSS, aircraft can navigate using satellites. It is now possible to design an aircraft approach (towards landing) procedure based on this GNSS, which allows the aircraft to operate even in moderately low visibility conditions (as low as 1,500-2,000m) which is not possible with both VOR and during visible approach.”

AAI officials said that this harnessing of technology is most useful for airports that do not have ILS. Now when ILS is not available, the runway can be accessed in low visibility conditions using the GNSS.

A Mumbai airport official said, “During the traditional approach (landing) of an aircraft, the minimum visibility required is as high as around 2,400m. Currently, the technology has been made available for Runway 9. It will be made available for Runway 14 on September 10 and for the primary Runway 27, it will be made available in October this year wherein flights will be able to land in visibility as low as 1,500m.”

A Shirdi Airport official said that Shirdi Airport is one of the best examples of being benefited with this system. “Flights from Shirdi airport frequently used to get diverted during poor weather, as the minimum visibility required for an aircraft to land was 5km. However, with implementing this technology, the airport will see lesser flight diversions leading to doubling accessibility of the airport.”

