Bypoll results 2022: SP leads all three constituencies

india news
Updated on Dec 08, 2022 12:34 PM IST

The charged election battle took place on December 5 for one LS and six Assembly seats in five states.

The charged election battle took place on December 5 for one LS and six Assembly seats in five states.
The charged election battle took place on December 5 for one LS and six Assembly seats in five states.
ByHT News Desk
The counting for bypolls held in five states for one Lok Sabha and six Assembly seats is underway. The charged election battle took place on December 5 for Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat and Assembly seats in Rampur Sadar and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar, and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh also went to polls.

The Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-election was necessitated following the death of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. SP leader Dimple Yadav, daughter-in-law to Mulayam Singh contested from Mainpuri in a bid to retain his seat, while in a counter-strategy, the BJP fielded Raghuraj Singh Shakya, a former confidant of Mulayam's brother Shivpal Singh Yadav.

The bypolls in UP's Rampur Sadar and Khatauli were necessitated after SP MLA Azam Khan and BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini were disqualified after being convicted in separate cases. While Khan was disqualified in a hate speech case, the BJP MLA is facing conviction in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.

Congress and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party were not in the race in these polls in UP.

In other states, Rajasthan's Sardarshahar seat went to polls following the death of Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma after a prolonged illness. His seat was contested by his son Anil Kumar while BJP fielded former MLA Ashok Kumar there.

Padampur seat in Odisha faced a by-poll after the death of (Biju Janata Dal) BJD legislator Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha where 10 candidates were up for a nail-biting contest. An anticipated direct contest between Congress and BJP was expected at the Bhanupratappur seat after Congress MLA Manoj Singh Mandavi passed away last month. The Congress fielded Savitri Mandavi, the wife of the deceased MLA in a bid to retain the seat while BJP fielded a former MLA. The seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

In Bihar's Kurhani, the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani prompted the polls.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 08, 2022 11:55 AM IST

    SP leads all three LS, Assembly constituencies 

    Samajwadi Party candidates Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency, Asim Raza and RLD-SP candidate Madan Bhaiya from Rampur and Khatauli Assembly constituencies leading in bypoll

  • Dec 08, 2022 11:43 AM IST

    Khatauli bypoll: RLD-SP candidate leading by 8,857 votes

    RLD-SP candidate Madan Bhaiya is leading by 8,857 after 6th round. BJP's Rajkumari Saini is trailing.

  • Dec 08, 2022 11:42 AM IST

    Bihar's Kurhani bypoll: JD(U) leads BJP

    In Bihar's Kurhani assembly seat, JD (U) leads BJP by 672 votes at the end of fifth round.

  • Dec 08, 2022 11:41 AM IST

    Rajasthan bypoll: Congress leads with 24,000 votes

    In Rajasthan's Sardarshahar assembly seat, Congress is leading with 24,000 votes, followed by RLP with 15,713 votes. BJP has bagged 15,495 votes so far.

  • Dec 08, 2022 11:40 AM IST

    Bihar's Kurhani bypoll: JD(U) leads BJP

    In Bihar's Kurhani assembly seat, JD (U) leads BJP by 672 votes at the end of fifth round.

