Bypoll results: Counting of votes underway in by-elections held on Oct 21| Highlights

india

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:01 IST

Votes are being counted for 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 17 states and one Union territory where by-elections were held on October 21.

*An average turnout of 57% was recorded in the by-elections held on Monday.

*Counting will be held in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Assam, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu among the states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies.

*By-polls were also held in four seats of Punjab, five in Kerala, three in Sikkim, two in Rajasthan and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Telangana and Puducherry.

*Counting of votes is underway today in Maharashtra’s Satara, and Bihar’s Samastipur also. According to ANI, initial trends of the Election Commission (EC) suggested that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is leading from the Satara Lok Sabha constituency with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trailing.

*In Rajasthan, the bypolls are being seen as an opportunity for the ruling Congress to strengthen their vote share.

Uttar Pradesh

*In Uttar Pradesh, the results of the by-elections will be a referendum on Yogi Adityanath’s government.

*BJP is leading in six constituencies out of 11 while Samajwadi party is ahead on two seats.

*Congress and BSP are ahead on one seat each and Apna Dal (Sonelal) is leading on one seat, as per trends of Election Commission till 11:19 am, reports news agency ANI.

Gujarat

*Counting of votes for the by-elections to six assembly constituencies in Gujarat has begun and over 600 government employees are counting the votes, said Gujarat’s chief electoral officer S Murali Krishna.

Sikkim

*Sikkim chief minister P S Tamang, better known as P S Golay, who is also the president of ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is leading over his nearest rival Moses Rai of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) by a margin of 8,727 votes.

*Bharatiya Janata Party has won the Martam-Rumtek (BL) assembly seat.

Maharashtra

*As counting in Satara bypolls crossed halfway mark, NCP turncoat Udayanraje Bhonsle who is contesting on BJP ticket is trailing behind NCP candidate Shrinivas Patil. The bypoll was necessitated due to resignation of Bhonsle.

Tamil Nadu

*Celebrations are underway at AIADMK headquarters in Chennai as AIADMK-led alliance is leading in the two assembly seats.

Rajasthan

Ruling Congress party candidates are leading in both the assembly constituencies in Rajasthan where bypolls were held on Monday, according to news agency PTI.

