Saturday, Oct 19, 2019

Bypolls: EC orders prohibition for 48 hours

india Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Election Commission (EC) on Friday issued guidelines to district poll officers to ensure prohibition during a period of 48 hours in the coming assembly bypolls in four constituencies in the state.

The prohibition order will come into effect on 6 pm on (Saturday) October 19 and stay till the end of polling on October 21.

State chief electoral officer (CEO) Dr S Karuna Raju said campaigning in all four constituencies will also come to an end on 6pm on Saturday.

He said necessary guidelines have been issued to the police and civil administration of the districts concerned to ensure that outsiders, who are not required in the area, leave immediately.

The Commission has directed the election officials and the police administration to keep a close check on the community centres, guest houses and lodges in this regard.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 00:16 IST

