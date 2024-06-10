 Bypolls in 13 assembly seats across 7 states on July 10, announces Election Commission | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Bypolls in 13 assembly seats across 7 states on July 10, announces Election Commission

ByHT News Desk
Jun 10, 2024 12:48 PM IST

The Election Commission said the bypolls have to be completed before July 15.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced to hold by-elections on 13 vacated assembly seats in Bihar (1), West Bengal (4), Tamil Nadu (1), Madhya Pradesh (1), Uttarakhand (2), Punjab (1), and Himachal Pradesh (3), on July 10. The counting of votes would be done on July 13.

Bypolls on 13 assembly seats to be held on July 10, results on July 13(PTI)

Here's the complete schedule for the assembly bypolls:

Issue of notification: June 14

Last date of filing nomination: June 21

Scrutiny of nomination: June 24

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: June 26

Date of poll: July 10

Results: July 13

Here's is list of constituencies which would undergo bypolls on July 10:

  1. Bihar: Rupauli seat due resignation of Bima Bharti
  2. West Bengal: Raiganj seat due to resignation of Shri Krishna Kalyani
  3. West Bengal Ranaghat Dakshin seat due to Resignation of Dr. Mukut Mani Adhikari
  4. West Bengal: Bagda seat due to the resignation of Biswajit Das
  5. West Bengal: Maniktala seat due to the death of Sadhan Pandey
  6. Tamil Nadu: Vikravandi seat due to the death of Thiru. N. Pugazhenthi
  7. Madhya Pradesh: Amarwara seat due to the resignation of Shri Kamlesh Pratap Shah
  8. Uttarakhand: Badrinath seat due to the resignation of Shri Rajendra Singh Bhandari
  9. Uttarakhand: Manglaur seat due to the death of Shri Sarwat Karim Ansari
  10. Punjab Jalandhar West seat due to the resignation of Shri Sheetal Angura
  11. Himachal Pradesh: Dehra seat due to the resignation of Shri Hoshyar Singh
  12. Himachal Pradesh: Hamirpur seat due to the resignation of Shri Ashish Sharma
  13. Himachal Pradesh: Nalagarh seat due to the resignation of Shri K.L. Thakur

The bypolls are to be held against vacancies created either due to deaths or resignation of incumbent members.

The Election Commission further said that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) shall come into force with immediate effect in the district(s) in which the whole or any part of the assembly constituency going for election is included, subject to provisions.

It further said the bypolls have to be completed before July 15.

