Oppn parties push for holding Ludhiana MC elections

Following the Lok Sabha elections, opposition parties in Ludhiana, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), are intensifying their push for the long-delayed municipal corporation (MC) elections. The previous councillors’ term concluded on March 25, 2023, and with the elections postponed by over a year, there is mounting pressure from opposition leaders to expedite the electoral process. District Congress president Sanjay Talwar addressing the party workers during a meeting in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The Congress party has initiated preparations, with district president Sanjay Talwar stressing the adverse effects of the councillors’ absence. “It has been over 16 months since the councillors’ term ended, leading to significant daily challenges for residents. Essential signatures required from councillors for various forms and government letters have become a major issue. Furthermore, the lack of councillors in the wards has stalled local development,” Talwar added.

Similarly, Ranjit Dhillon, SAD’s district president, criticised the state government’s handling of ward delimitation, attributing it to the election delays. “The state government’s unnecessary ward delimitation has caused unwarranted delays in the MC elections and impeded basic development projects. As a result, residents are facing various issues in different areas. The SAD demands that the MC elections be conducted without further delay to address these problems,” Dhillon added.

Echoing these concerns, BJP district president Rajnish Dhiman accused the state government of deliberately postponing the elections. “The state government has intentionally delayed the MC elections despite our persistent demands. Residents are grappling with numerous ground-level issues. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, lacking confidence in their prospects for the MC elections, is avoiding the process. We urge the election commission to intervene and expedite the elections,” Dhiman asserted.

Political leaders from the opposition parties are actively engaging with residents in their respective wards, addressing local issues and highlighting the need for the immediate resolution of the election delays. The renewed efforts underline the urgency of conducting the MC elections to alleviate the problems faced by the city locals.