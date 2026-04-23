Voting underway for Baramati, Rahuri and Umreth bypolls | Latest updates

Voting began for bypolls to three seats in Maharashtra and Gujarat on Thursday morning. In Maharashtra, Baramati and Rahuri are up for grabs, and in Gujarat, the bypoll is underway in Umreth constituency. There are 23 candidates, including Sunetra Pawar, in the fray. (Hindustan Times)

The voting began at 7 am on Thursday and was expected to conclude at 6 pm.

The results will be announced announced on May 4, 2026 , along with the results for assembly elections being held in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Latest updates on bypolls: Baramati: In Maharashtra, deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar, who is contesting from Baramati, is riding a sympathy wave and has a higher chance of winning after the death of her husband and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar earlier this year.

There are 23 candidates, including Sunetra Pawar, in the fray. Speaking to reporters outside a polling station, Pawar who had come to cast her vote, told reporters that the people of Baramati are voting in this election to show their love for the late Ajit Pawar, ANI reported.

"The people of Baramati have been standing in support of the 'Pawar' family for the last 60 years. This election is taking place in the absence of Dada, and all the people of Baramati have decided to cast their votes for Dada as a tribute to him..."

Meanwhile, NCP leader Sharad Pawar will not be casting his vote for the Baramati Assembly by-election due to health-related issues, said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sunetra Pawar, ANI news agency reported.

Ruhari: In Maharashtra’s Ruhari, BJP's Akshay Kardile is pitted against NCP (SP) candidate Govind Mokate and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Santosh Chalke.

The seat became vacant after BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile's death in October last year.

Umreth: In Gujarat’s Umreth, a total of six candidates are in the fray, with a direct contest between BJP’s Harshad Parmar and Congress’ Bhrigurajsinh Chauhan.

As of 9 am, voter turnout in Maharashtra's Baramati, Rahuri and Gujarat's Umreth stand at 8.01 per cent, 6.39 per cent, and 10 per cent, respectively.