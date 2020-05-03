e-paper
Home / India News / C-130 Super Hercules joins Air Force’s salute to Covid-19 warriors, fly over Delhi

C-130 Super Hercules joins Air Force’s salute to Covid-19 warriors, fly over Delhi

This is the third massive display of gratitude to Covid-19 warriors after PM Modi asked people to clap for them from their balconies and then by turning off lights and lighting candles to honour them.

india Updated: May 03, 2020 10:27 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The C-130 Super Hercules is one of the biggest transport aircraft in the world.
The C-130 Super Hercules aircraft flew over national capital Delhi on Sunday morning as part of Indian Air Force’s (IAF) appreciation to those at the forefront of fight against the deadly coronavirus disease.

According to the IAF’s statement, the fly-past took place around 10:15 am. The other fighter jets, part of the fly-past, also flew over Delhi.

This was the third massive display of gratitude to Covid-19 warriors after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to clap for them from their balconies and then by turning off lights and lighting candles to honour them.

The military’s plan to honour front-line workers on Sunday was finalised at a meeting chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday. The meeting was attended by the national security adviser, the chief of defence staff and the three service chiefs.

As part of the plan, the IAF’s fighter jets and transport planes will carry out fly-pasts across the length and breadth of the country - from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram and Dibrugarh to Kutch. The IAF’s fighter jets will carry out fly-pasts over Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Patna and Lucknow, apart from Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).

Military helicopters will shower petals over hospitals dedicated to treating coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients across 23 locations in the country. These include Delhi, Leh, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Mumbai, Jaipur, Dispur, Shillong (subject to confirmation by state administration) Itanagar, Trivandrum and Chennai.

The armed forces will also lay a wreath at the police memorial on behalf of the three service chiefs to show support for Covid-19 warriors.

