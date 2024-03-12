 ‘CAA against Right to Equality’, says Asaduddin Owaisi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / ‘CAA against Right to Equality’, says Asaduddin Owaisi

‘CAA against Right to Equality’, says Asaduddin Owaisi

ByHT News Desk
Mar 12, 2024 05:12 PM IST

The CAA aims to expedite citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before Dec 31, 2014

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday lashed out at Narendra Modi government after it notified the Citizenship Amendment Act.

AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi said the government cannot make laws on the basis of religion.(PTI)

“This law made by the Modi government four years ago is against the constitution. You cannot make laws on the basis of religion. There are several Supreme Court judgments on this. CAA is against the Right to Equality,” the Hyderabad MP was quoted by PTI as saying.

“You are granting citizenship to people of all religions except Islam. I had said in Parliament that a similar law was made by White South Africa. Mahatma Gandhi had torn that law. Even I had torn that CAA document. I am quoting home minister who said that Owaisi ji, NPR and NRC will be implemented,” the AIMIM chief added.

ALSO READ: 'Appeasement': Amit Shah slams Congress over CAA backlash

Owaisi is not the only opposition leader to have opposed the CAA, that aims to expedite citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Opposition slams CAA notification

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said,"Central Government implemented CAA yesterday, I am doubtful of its legality. There is no clarity from the Government over this. In 2019, names of 13 Lakh Hindu Bengalis, out of the total 19 Lakh, were removed from the list in Assam in the name of NRC. Several people died by suicide. Will they (whose names were removed) be granted citizenship if they seek?...What would be the future of their children?"

ALSO READ: CAA ‘completely unwarranted,’ not to be implemented in TN, asserts CM Stalin

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) too condemned the implementation of the CAA. “The rules notified under the Act operationalize this discriminatory approach towards Muslims coming from neighbouring countries. The implementation of the Act is also linked to the creation of a National Register of Citizens, raising apprehensions that citizens of Muslim origin will be targeted,” the politburo said in a statement.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Haryana CM News live, CAA India Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
