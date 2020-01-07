e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / India News / ‘CAA not acceptable in Northeast’, say student bodies; to hold protest against JNU violence

‘CAA not acceptable in Northeast’, say student bodies; to hold protest against JNU violence

NESO had led the protest in the Northeast against the CAA, which grants citizenship to religious minorities from the three Muslim-majority countries in India’s neighbourhood.

india Updated: Jan 07, 2020 15:43 IST
Sudhi Ranjan Sen
Sudhi Ranjan Sen
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Demonstrators protest against the CAA during a strike called by NESO, in Agartala on December 11, 2019.
Demonstrators protest against the CAA during a strike called by NESO, in Agartala on December 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)
         

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act will not be accepted in the Northeast and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will face agitation and protests when he visits the region next, the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) has said.

NESO is an umbrella organisation comprising of student bodies from eight northeastern states. The powerful and influential All Assam Students Union (AASU), Naga Students Union, Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union, Mizo Zirlai Pawal, Khasi Students Union of Meghalaya and Twipra Student Federation of Tripura are a part of it.

“The CAA is based on religion which violates the Indian Constitution. We don’t distinguish on basis of religion but basis of identity,” NESO Chairman Samuel B Jyrwa said. He also said that there are many states in the Northeast, but psychological we are together and “stand as one”.

“Our secular values are not confined to the geographical boundary of our country. It is incumbent upon us to also appear as a secular country in our thoughts and acts,” AASU general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi said.

Another AASU leader Samujjal Bhattacharya said they will continue their “non-violent movement” against CAA in the Northeast. “Those supporting CAA are communal,” said Bhattacharya adding, “We are against both Hindu and Muslim migrants who have entered the Northeast.”

The student bodies also came out in support of JNU students who were beaten up on Sunday. “We hold PM and HM responsible for this. We all know who control the police,” Bhattacharya said and added, “protest will be held across the seven northeastern states in solidarity with the students of JNU.”

NESO had last month led the protests in the Northeast against the CAA, which grants citizenship to religious minorities from the three Muslim-majority countries in India’s neighbourhood.

Protesters blocked roads at several places in Assam’s principal city Guwahati and across the state. There were also reports of violence at some places in upper Assam.

Protests also took place in Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh - states with inner line permit (ILP) regime - which have been exempted from the purview of the new law.

There is apprehension among many groups that provisions in the new law could lead to inflow of a lot of migrants into the Northeast which can change the region’s demography. The Centre as well as the state governments have tried to allay those fears.

tags
top news
4 men who raped Delhi girl to be hanged on 22 January, orders Delhi court
4 men who raped Delhi girl to be hanged on 22 January, orders Delhi court
As JNU student leader came under attack on campus, police filed case against her
As JNU student leader came under attack on campus, police filed case against her
‘Put the past behind’: JNU Vice-Chancellor reaches out to students
‘Put the past behind’: JNU Vice-Chancellor reaches out to students
35 killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral: Report
35 killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral: Report
‘Shocked’: Mumbai woman who held up “Free Kashmir” placard explains
‘Shocked’: Mumbai woman who held up “Free Kashmir” placard explains
Hyundai to launch 2020 Creta in India by March: Report
Hyundai to launch 2020 Creta in India by March: Report
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Deepika walked Mumbai streets as Chhapaak’s Malti . Watch
Deepika walked Mumbai streets as Chhapaak’s Malti . Watch
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of Duty

don't miss

latest news

india news