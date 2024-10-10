The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of the free fortified rice scheme from July 2024 to December 2028, construction of the National Maritime Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal in Gujarat and construction of 2,280km roads in border areas of Rajasthan and Punjab. Cabinet clears fortified rice plan, new maritime heritage complex (HT file)

Briefing reporters after the meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister for information and broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the fortified rice scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) will be implemented at a total projected cost of ₹17,082 crore.

“The initiative will remain a central sector scheme, fully funded by the government of India under PMGKAY’s food subsidy programme,” Vaishnaw added.

The extension aligns with the government’s Anaemia Mukt Bharat plan that aims to combat anaemia and micronutrient deficiencies across India.

The supply of fortified rice will be extended through the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS), the Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS), and the PM POSHAN scheme (formerly mid-day meal) in all states and union territories.

In April 2022, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the implementation of the rice fortification scheme across India in phases. All three phases have been completed, with fortified rice available through all its schemes as of March 2024, the government said.

According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) conducted between 2019 and 2021, anaemia remains prevalent across India, affecting children, women, and men in various demographic groups. Apart from iron, deficiencies of Vitamin B12 and folic acid continue to pose a threat to public health.

Food fortification has proved to be an effective method worldwide for combating anaemia and other conditions caused by micronutrient deficiencies, particularly in vulnerable populations. Rice is an ideal medium for delivering essential nutrients in India as it is consumed by 65% of the population.

Fortification involves blending regular custom-milled rice with rice kernels enriched with iron, folic acid and Vitamin B12, based on standards set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Roads in border areas

The cabinet also approved an investment of ₹4,406 crore to build 2,280 kilometres of roads in border regions of Rajasthan and Punjab. India shares nearly 1,595 km border with Pakistan at Rajasthan(1,170km) and Punjab(4,25 km). The border is manned by the Border Security Force.

Union minister Vaishnaw said that the border villages were once called the last villages of India, which PM Modi has now ensured is called India’s first village.

“The project is a result of a change in mindset that has accorded a special focus on development of border areas with facilities similar to other parts of the country. This decision will have a major impact on the road and telecom connectivity, and facilities of water supply, health and education. It will also enhance rural livelihood, ease travel, and ensure connectivity of these areas with rest of the highway network,” the government said in a statement.

The minister said that the road development project is in addition to the existing border development programmes such as the construction of road and railway network in Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, J&K, north east, and Uttar Pradesh.

National Maritime Complex

The Centre also announced the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal, Gujarat, which is expected to generate about 22,000 jobs, including 15,000 direct ones.

“The proposal aims to showcase India’s rich and diverse maritime heritage and create the largest maritime heritage complex in the world.” Vaishnaw said.

The National Maritime Heritage Complex will be developed in phases. Phase 1A is more than 60% done and is expected to be completed by 2025. A separate society will be set up for subsequent phases, which will be run by a governing council headed by the minister of ports, shipping & waterways, Vaishnaw said.

The cabinet’s approval of phase 1B and phase 2 will see the construction of a lighthouse museum funded by Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL).

Phases 1A and 1B will be constructed under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) model, while phase 2 will be implemented through land subleasing and a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Union minister of ports, shipping, and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said NHMC will boost tourism and local community development,”The NMHC will be a monument of Bharat’s maritime heritage and a showcase of how our maritime culture has shaped world history,” Sonowal said on X.