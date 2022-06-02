Cabinet eases education norm for CRPF recruitment in two Chhattisgarh districts

As per the new guidelines issued by the Centre on Wednesday, the educational qualification requirement for constables (General Duty) in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been relaxed from Class 10 to Class 8 for native tribal youth of three districts in South Chhattisgarh. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under the new guidelines of recruitment, 400 tribal youths from interior areas of three districts namely Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma of Chhattisgarh state will get employment opportunities,” read the statement released by the government. Apart from relaxation in educational requirement, relaxation in physical standards for recruitment will also be given by the Union ministry of home affairs.

The CRPF will “impart formal education” to the recruited trainees, along with providing study material, books and coaching assistance during the probation period, read the statement further. The government, however, said that the candidate’s service will only get confirmed once they acquire the required Class 10 qualification through CRPF’s training.

The probation period may be extended suitably, if required, to facilitate new recruits to acquire the prescribed education qualification. In order to facilitate them to take the Class 10 exam, these recruits will be registered with National Institute of Open Schools recognised by central and state governments, it said.

The CRPF is reserved for duties that involve maintenance of law and order, tackling counter insurgency and maintaining internal security.

Earlier, the Chhattisgarh based battalion, Bastariya Batallion in 2016-17 was recruiting Scheduled Tribe candidates from four tribal dominated districts, however, the system didn’t work since the recruits from interior areas could not compete with others in the Class-10 pass minimum requirement.

With Agency Inputs