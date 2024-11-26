Cabinet nod to 3 rail projects to offer seamless connectivity

The cabinet committee on economic affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday approved three railways projects — Jalgaon–Manmad fourth line (160 km), Bhusawal–Khandwa third and fourth lines (131 km) and Prayagraj (Iradatganj)–Manikpur third Line (84 km) with a total cost of around ₹7,927 crore. The projects are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a New India which will make people of the region “Atmanirbhar” by way of comprehensive development in the area that will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities. (ANI)

“The three projects covering seven districts in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 639 km,” the government said in a statement. The proposed multi-tracking projects will enhance connectivity to two aspirational districts (Khandwa and Chitrakoot) serving around 1,319 villages and about 38 lakh population, it added.

The projects are result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity which have been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services.

“The proposed multi-tracking projects will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections between Mumbai and Prayagraj,” a statement issued by the government said.

The proposed projects are set to enhance connectivity along the Mumbai–Prayagraj–Varanasi route by enabling the operation of additional passenger trains, benefiting pilgrims travelling to Jyotirlingas in Nashik (Trimbakeshwar), Khandwa (Omkareshwar) and Varanasi (Kashi Vishwanath), as well as religious places in Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Gaya and Shirdi.

The projects will promote tourism through improved access to various attractions such as Khajuraho UNESCO World Heritage Site, Ajanta & Ellora Caves UNESCO World Heritage Site, Devgiri Fort, Asirgarh Fort, Rewa Fort, Yawal Wildlife Sanctuary, Keoti Falls, and Purwa Falls, it stated.

These are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as agriculture products, fertilizer, coal, steel, cement and containers.

“The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 51 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum). The Railways being an environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics cost of the country, lower CO2 emissions (271 crore kg), which is equivalent to plantation of 11 crore trees,” the statement concluded.