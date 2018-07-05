Cabinet nod to continue MHA schemes for migrants till 2020

The union cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to continue, until 2020, with eight schemes of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) meant for relief and rehabilitation of migrants, a ministry official said.

The MHA said the schemes will provide relief and rehabilitation assistance to refugees, displaced people, civilian victims of terrorist/communal crimes, cross-border firing, and riots.

The eight schemes were started, at different times, to enable migrants and repatriates who have suffered on account of displacement to earn a reasonable income, and to facilitate their inclusion in mainstream economic activities, the MHA said.

“The eight schemes approved for continuance are already in operation and the benefits under each will be extended to intended beneficiaries in accordance with the approved criterion,” a statement issued by the ministry said.

“The financial implication for this decision will be Rs 911 crore in 2017-18, Rs 1,372 crore in 2018-19, and Rs 900 crore in 2019-2020,” the MHA statement added.

A ministry official also told HT that each of the 5,407 Bru refugee families that will be repatriated to Mizoram from Tripura would be given a one-time financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh, a monthly assistance of Rs 5,000, a house and free ration for two years as per the agreement signed by the Centre and the governments of Mizoram and Tripura. The Mizoram Bru Displaced People’s Forum was signatory to the pact.

The cabinet also approved the transfer of Sashastra Seema Bal’s land measuring 5.99 acres at Tawang to the state government of Arunachal Pradesh for construction of a mega-festival-cum-multipurpose ground.