Cabinet panel to take steps on preparedness for Covid: Siddaramaiah

The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to constitute a cabinet sub-committee for proper coordination with experts to take necessary decisions aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19, including precautions to be taken, and treatment provided. Chief minister Siddaramaiah said tests to detect Covid infections will be increased, with 5,000 tests planned in Karnataka from Saturday. (PTI)

After chairing a meeting with ministers, officials and experts, chief minister Siddaramaiah appealed to people not to panic, but to be cautious and take precautionary measures like wearing face masks.

The meeting, attended by members of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, and home minister G Parameshwara, discussed aspects of the pandemic response.

“A cabinet sub-committee will be constituted. Who will head it and who will be its members will be decided at the cabinet meeting. The cabinet sub-committee will meet frequently, and will also meet the Technical Advisory Committee. There must be proper coordination between the cabinet sub-committee and the TAC,” Siddaramaiah told reporters. “Whatever is the advice given by the TAC, should be implemented in toto,” he said.

Health department officials briefed the chief minister on the Covid-19 situation, and Siddaramaiah directed them to take necessary precautions to prevent further spread. A dedicated Covid-19 ward will be established in government hospitals in Bengaluru, and efforts will be made to procure essential equipment for patient treatment, the CM said.

To enhance testing capabilities, Siddaramaiah declared an increase in testing, with 5,000 tests planned in the state from Saturday. This includes 1,500 Rapid Antigen Tests and 3,500 RTPCR tests. In Bengaluru, 1,000 tests for symptomatic patients will be conducted daily. Additionally, testing will be intensified in districts bordering other states, with a focus on maintaining coordination between the sub-committee and the TAC, he said.

A statement from the CM’s office also read that during the meeting, the suggestions put forth by the TAC were deliberated, leading to critical decisions including recognising the importance of learning from past experiences,.

Emphasis was placed on ensuring the availability of essential resources, such as oxygen, ventilators, and beds, to prevent a recurrence of the tragic outcomes witnessed when these facilities were insufficient.

“The health department and the medical education department were directed to proactively gear up and guarantee an ample supply of oxygen, beds, ventilators, and other necessities. The recommendations provided by the Technical Advisory Committee were deemed crucial and mandated for implementation,” it added.

To assess preparedness, mock drills were scheduled at all hospitals, with clear instructions for them to be fully equipped to handle potential surges in Covid cases. “These decisions collectively underscore a comprehensive strategy aimed at robust pandemic management,” the statement said.