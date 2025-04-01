CAG report on Delhi air pollution flags lapses | Key findings

A new CAG report flagged lapses in Delhi's pollution control mechanisms, including unreliable air quality monitoring systems and irregularities in PCU certificates. The report was tabled in the assembly on Tuesday. The report said that the previous AAP government failed to conduct any real-time studies to identify the exact sources of pollution.(PTI)

The report on 'Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi', tabled by chief minister Rekha Gupta, highlighted major policy gaps and weak enforcement and poor coordination among agencies as key reasons behind the worsening pollution scenario in the national capital.

Here are some key findings in the CAG report on Delhi's pollution:

Over 1.08 lakh vehicles were issued Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates despite emitting toxic levels of carbon monoxide (CO) and hydrocarbons (HC) beyond permissible limits.

Multiple vehicles were issued certificates at the same time, sometimes within a minute of each other, the report said.

The report said the city's Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) do not meet the requirements set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) values reported daily may not always reflect the actual pollution levels, making it difficult for the authorities to respond effectively, the CAG report stated.

Between 2015 and 2020, nearly 4,000 diesel vehicles that exceeded pollution limits were still certified as compliant, allowing them to remain on the road despite their high emission levels.

The report said that the previous AAP government failed to conduct any real-time studies to identify the exact sources of pollution.

Out of the 47.51 lakh overage vehicles required to be deregistered from 2018-19 to 2020-21, the government deregistered only 2.98 lakh such vehicles, the report stated.

347 impounded vehicles were not scrapped by the deadline, and the capacity of impounding pits was found to be grossly insufficient, with space for only 4,000 vehicles versus 41 lakh vehicles awaiting scrapping.

The transport department's enforcement branch does not have sufficient staff or vehicles equipped with pollution-checking devices, making it difficult to monitor violations effectively, it said.

The Delhi government did not establish the two new ISBTs at Dwarka and Narela, despite more than 20 years having passed since the Supreme Court's directions, the report said.

What are the primary factors worsening Delhi's air pollution?

According to the CAG report, vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, construction dust, and stubble burning were the primary contributors to Delhi's deteriorating air quality.

Also Read | Delhi govt wants dust mess along Outer Ring Road sorted out within the week

Additionally, improper waste disposal, biomass burning, and limited green cover further aggravate the situation.

The findings showed that while authorities have introduced measures to control pollution, poor enforcement and lack of coordination among agencies prevented meaningful progress, as per the report.

Also Read | This Indian city ranked as the world's most polluted. It's not New Delhi

The report also highlighted the need for better monitoring, stricter pollution control measures, and improved public awareness.

(with PTI inputs)