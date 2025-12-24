Camera-obsessed L-G resorted to 'letter nautanki': AAP on pollution letter to Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday hit back at Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena for writing a letter on pollution to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, declaring it a case of political distraction amid a worsening environmental crisis, the release said. Delhi LG VK Saxena and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(PTI/File)

The AAP said that while Delhi continues to choke under severe pollution, the LG chose to spend leisure time in Gujarat and appears to have lost sight of basic constitutional responsibilities.

According to an official release, the AAP remarked that pollution seems to have affected not just the lungs of Delhi's residents but also the LG's memory, which explains why he is addressing the former CM instead of questioning the present dispensation led by Rekha Gupta.

Pointing out that the LG indulged in 'letter nautanki' (theatrics) to remain in the media spotlight after being ignored by his own establishment, AAP said the BJP government, having failed to control pollution, is now using the LG to divert public attention from its governance collapse.

During a media interaction, AAP National Media In-Charge Anurag Dhanda said that the LG, who had left Delhi grappling with pollution to travel to Gujarat for his leisure, has now returned, but appears disconnected from the gravity of the situation in the capital.

"It appears pollution has impacted not just the lungs of the people, but also the mind of the LG. He seems to have forgotten that Arvind Kejriwal is no longer the Chief Minister of Delhi and that today Rekha Gupta is the CM. If he had any questions on pollution, he should have asked the current Chief Minister," as per the release, Dhanda said.

The AAP National Media In-charge recalled a recent statement where Yogi Adityanath spoke of searching for "Do Namoone" (Two Samples).

Anurag Dhanda said that one such "sample" had already proved itself within ten months, and now the second had raised its hand to demand attention. "The LG is a 'camera-loving' person, obsessed with being seen on screen, but noted that even this attention is waning. These days no one is giving him that space. Wherever he goes, even BJP workers push him off the stage. That is why he is roaming around in a state of frustration," he said.

Anurag Dhanda questioned why, despite a BJP government in Delhi, the LG continues to raise questions about the past rather than hold the present administration accountable.

"If there are questions to be asked, ask them of the current government. Ask about their actions. Yesterday, GRAP-IV was imposed; today it is being lifted. Delhi is sinking deeper into a pollution crisis, yet there are no questions about that. There is no concern about how Delhi is being pushed into a pollution abyss," he stated.

He asserted that the reality is that the BJP government in Delhi has completely failed, and that there are clear instructions to divert public attention. "The orders are to distract people, to somehow stay in the middle of the conversation," Anurag Dhanda said.

Concluding his remarks, the AAP National Media In-charge urged people and the media alike to stop giving undue attention to such theatrics. "I am saying this clearly, ignore him. When the BJP government itself is not paying attention to him, when they have their own LG and their own government that does not care, why should you? Ignore him," he asserted.

Meanwhile, AAP Spokesperson Ghanendra Bhardwaj said that as long as Arvind Kejriwal was the Chief Minister, the only role played by LG V K Saxena was to obstruct government work on a daily basis, criticise every initiative, and point out alleged shortcomings.

"Today, when the people of Delhi and the country are questioning the BJP's Delhi government and Rekha Gupta about what concrete steps they have taken in the last ten months to reduce pollution, the entire Delhi government stands in the dock. Yet, the LG has chosen to remain silent," he said.