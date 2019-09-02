‘Can JNU sink any lower?’ Tharoor after Romila Thapar told to present her CV

india

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor joined the outrage over Jawaharlal Nehru University seeking historian Romila Thapar’s CV for assessment for her continuation as professor emerita at the Delhi institution. Tharoor called the move “worse than an insult” and against “respect for intellectual merit”.

“JNU asking Romila Thapar to submit a cv to JNU to continue her Professor Emerita status is worse than an insult, it is a crime against the values & principles of education & respect for intellectual merit. Can JNU sink any lower?” Tharoor tweeted tagging a news report.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Sunday called the move “politically motivated”.

“The insult to Prof. Romila Thapar is just another politically motivated step in this regard, motivated no doubt by the active and steadfast support and inspiration she has provided to the teachers and students of JNU in their fight to keep the university in line with the vision and ideals embedded into its foundations,” JNUTA said.

However, the university defending the action said it is following its ordinance “in letter and spirit” in the appointment of professor emeritus at JNU.

When contacted by PTI, Thapar confirmed receiving the letter in July and replying to it saying “it is a lifelong honour”. She did not elaborate.

In July, the varsity’s registrar wrote to Thapar and asked her to submit her CV, so that they can evaluate whether she should continue as professor emerita.

The registrar’s communication stems from a resolution of JNU’s executive council on August 23, 2018, which revised the guidelines for designation as an emeritus professor.

Thapar, and every other professor emeritus/emerita of JNU, have been nominated to this honorary position for life for their immense contribution to their disciplines and to the building of JNU as an institution, the JNUTA statement said.

