Home / India News / ‘Can’t be tolerated’: BJP condemns burning of PM’s effigies on Dussehra

‘Can’t be tolerated’: BJP condemns burning of PM’s effigies on Dussehra

Punjab farmers on Sunday burnt effigies of the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at several places in protest against the farm laws.

india Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 22:51 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Bathinda
An effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessmen Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani is set on fire during a protest by farmers on the occasion of Dussehra, near Hanuman Chowk in Bathinda, Punjab on Sunday October 25, 2020. (Photo by Sanjeev Kumar/Hindustan Times)
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday condemned the burning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effigies on the occasion of Dussehra in Punjab.

Chugh described it as “unfortunate” and said such incidents have hurt sentiments of millions of people in the country.

He alleged that effigies of the PM were set on fire at the behest of the Congress-led government in the state and said it showed how the ruling party could “stoop to such a level” just for the sake of “petty politics”.

“It cannot be tolerated,” he said.

Chugh claimed that the Amarinder Singh-led dispensation in the state was trying to create tension through such acts in order to “please” Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, in a letter to Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore, Chugh sought action against those behind the burning of effigies. Punjab farmers on Sunday burnt effigies of the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at several places in protest against the farm laws.

