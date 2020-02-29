‘Can’t divide Hindus and Muslims’: Amartya Sen on Delhi violence

india

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen expressed concern over Delhi communal riots on Saturday and referred to “reports” claiming the dead or the tortured were “mainly Muslims”. He added that he didn’t want to draw any “conclusions”.

“I am very much worried that where it happened is the capital of the country and is centrally governed. If minorities are tortured there and police failed or can’t discharge their duties, it is a matter of serious concern,” Sen said at an event in Bhopal, reported PTI.

Sen, who is a known critic of the present-day government, said it should be ascertained if there was inefficiency or lack of effort on the part of

the police and administration that resulted in deadly violence over three days in the capital.

“It is reported that those who died or were tortured are mostly Muslims. India is a secular country we can’t divide Hindus and Muslims. As an Indian citizen, I can’t help but worry,” Sen was quoted as saying by the agency.

Sen, however, added he didn’t want to draw any conclusion without analysing the entire matter.

42 people have died so far in the communal violence that started late last Sunday and continued till Wednesday before it could be contained. It has led to a political blame game with the opposition accusing the BJP-led Central government of ‘lax’ response and its leaders of making incendiary statements leading to the violence.

Sen also raised the issue of the transfer of Justice S Muralidhar from the Delhi High Court hours after he had pulled up Delhi police and asked it to register FIRs against those who made provocative speeches.

“I personally know him. It is natural to raise questions but I can’t pass any judgment,” Sen said, referring to Muralidhar’s transfer.

Sen also disapproved of the decision to deport a Bangladeshi student studying at the Visva Bharati University in West Bengal over alleged participation in anti-government activities.

“I have no detailed information. As per newspaper reports, I have not yet found any strong reason why she should be deported from the country,” he said referring to Afsara Anika Meem, an undergraduate student, who was asked by the Home Ministry to leave.