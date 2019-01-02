‘Can’t wait for verdict’: VHP’s terse message to BJP on Ram Temple

Hindus cannot wait till eternity for court to decide on the Ram Temple, Vishwa Hindu Parishad working president Alok Kumar said on Wednesday.

Kumar was reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement in an interview that the government would do whatever is required only after the judicial process gets over. Watch: PM Modi on Ayodhya ordinance - ‘Let judicial process be over’

“The only way forward is to enact a legislation clearing the way for the construction of a grand temple at the Ram janmabhoomi,” VHP leader Alok Kumar said while addressing a press conference.

“The Ayodhya matter has not been listed before the appropriate bench, but it’s in the CJI’s court and the hearing may be far away,” Kumar said.

Saying that the organisation had sought a meeting with the prime minister, Kumar said that the Ram Temple should be built during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also said that the VHP would hold a dharma sansad between January 31 and February 1 to discuss the matter.

In his first interview of the year given to a news agency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the judicial process was being slowed down because Congress lawyers were creating “obstacles” in the Supreme Court.

“We have said in our manifesto that a solution would be found to this issue within the ambit of the Constitution,” PM Modi said.

On whether the government would consider issuing an ordinance on Ram Temple, Modi said, “Let the judicial process be over. After the judicial process, whatever will be our responsibility as the government, we are ready to make all efforts.”

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 13:41 IST