Shiv Sena (UBT) demands DJ ban in Maharashtra, urges Fadnavis to act

The debate over the use of loud music during festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi, both at venues and during processions, has intensified. The demand for a ban was first raised by Pune-based activist Vidyanand Bapat, who was assaulted on Thursday over the issue.

Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday demanded a ban on DJs during festivals across Maharashtra, citing their adverse effects on people’s health, and urged chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to take a decision on the issue in the state cabinet.

What were the health concerns raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) regarding DJs at festivals in Maharashtra?

What were the health concerns raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) regarding DJs at festivals in Maharashtra?

The incident has now sparked a debate across the state. Police in Nagpur have already banned loud music systems during festivals, citing noise pollution.

Fadnavis on Friday advocated a ban on DJs and urged people to celebrate festivals in a traditional manner. He also called for a consensus among people on the issue through dialogue.

Against this backdrop, Shiv Sena (UBT) lawmaker Sanjay Raut said activist Bapat was receiving growing support from the public over the demand for a DJ ban, as high levels of noise pollution in residential areas affect people’s health, hearing and blood pressure. He also urged CM Fadnavis to take a firm decision instead of merely advocating consensus on the issue.

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“Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis should take the decision to ban DJs in Maharashtra in the state cabinet,. ” said Raut. Fadnavis took decision to give relief to auto-taxi drivers from learning Marathi by giving them one year period. He took the decision within meeting over the issue. Similarly CM Fadnavis should take decision in this matter instead of speaking about building consensus among people over the DJ ban. “ said Raut.

Raut also pointed out that if Fadnavis believes in dialogue process so much, then why there is no dialogue with Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil who is on hunger strike for one week.

Meanwhile a Pune court on Friday granted one-day police custody of Santosh Shankar Chavan, arrested for allegedly assaulting activist Vidyanand Bapat, who has been opposing the use of high-decibel DJ systems and loudspeakers during festivals.