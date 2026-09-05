‘DJ system noise similar to that of earthquake’: Fadnavis pushes for traditional Ganeshotsav celebration

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday likened the sound generated by DJ systems to an earthquake and urged people to celebrate the Ganpati festival in a traditional manner, even as the Mumbai police reiterated that no DJ systems would be allowed during the festival period, in keeping with noise pollution curbs imposed by the Bombay High Court in 2018. Ganpati idols make their way through city streets ahead of the 10-day festival. (HT Photo)

“The noise generated from a DJ system is similar to the noise of an earthquake. I am of the view that people must be taken into confidence and consensus should be reached on how to celebrate the Ganpati festival in a traditional manner,” Fadnavis said in Pune, a day ahead of Dahi Handi celebrations on Saturday, when the enforcement of noise restrictions is likely to face the first test this festive season.

Also Read I When Ganeshotsav was meant to make people listen

Fadnavis pushes for more traditional celebrations Addressing reporters, Fadnavis said that the importance of celebrating festivals increases when they are celebrated in a traditional manner, although practices like using DJ systems have been increasing in recent years. “To do away with such practices, there is a need to build consensus by holding dialogue among all stakeholders,” the chief minister said, stressing that decisions taken via dialogue always paved the way for better implementation.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police said that none of the 14,000 major Ganpati mandals across the city whose idols measure at least 15 feet had applied for clearance to use DJ systems.