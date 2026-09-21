Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition launched in India with Hogwarts themed design: Price and specifications

The Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition is priced at ₹62,999 in India. It comes in a single configuration with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and is offered in a Magic Brown finish.

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Realme has launched a special Harry Potter Edition of the Realme 16 Pro 5G in India. The new version comes with a Hogwarts-inspired design, customised software and a collector-focused package, while keeping the core hardware of the regular Realme 16 Pro.

The special edition will be available through Flipkart and Realme retail stores. Along with the smartphone, buyers get a Harry Potter-themed box containing a Hogwarts acceptance letter, train ticket, Hogwarts Crest bookmarks, character postcards, a Hogwarts embossed case and a phone pin.

Harry Potter design extends beyond the back panel The Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition gets a brown leather-style finish with an argyle pattern inspired by Wizard's Chess. The Hogwarts Crest is placed on the rear panel along with the Harry Potter branding.

Realme has also redesigned the camera module around the Harry Potter theme. The camera lenses are designed to resemble Hedwig's eyes, while the overall design is meant to give the phone a more collectable appearance.

The Harry Potter treatment also continues into the software. Users get customised app icons, Hogwarts wallpapers and 3D embossed-style icons. The Theme Store features a Sorting Hat icon, while the Calculator app gets a Platform Nine and Three Quarters inspired design.

Specifications remain the same Apart from the Harry Potter-themed changes, the smartphone retains the specifications of the regular Realme 16 Pro. It features a 6.78-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,400 nits peak brightness.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max chipset and comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in this special edition.

For cameras, the Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition gets a 200MP primary rear camera along with an 8MP ultrawide camera. There is also a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

7,000mAh battery and 80W charging The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery and supports 80W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4.

The Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition runs Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. With the hardware remaining unchanged, the main differences over the regular model are its design, software customisation and the Harry Potter-themed accessories included in the box.