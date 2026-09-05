Mumbai: Devotees will be allowed to carry Ganesh idols on Mumbai Metro services during the upcoming festive season, with different operators permitting idols of varying sizes. While Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), which operates Metro 3, has asked devotees to carry idols no taller than 18 inches (45 cm), Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) will allow idols up to three feet on Metro lines 2A, 2B, 7 and 9. Ganesh idols can ride Metro but with size limits

MMRCL has issued an appeal asking devotees travelling on the Aqua Line to carry idols measuring no more than 18 inches or 45 cm, measured from the base to the highest point.

The corporation, which operates Mumbai Metro 3 between Cuffe Parade and Aarey-JVLR via Dadar and Dharavi, has put up notices at several stations outlining the dos and don’ts for carrying idols and ensuring that other passengers are not inconvenienced.

As part of the safety protocols, inflammable or explosive substances, shrapnel, dangerous objects, hazardous materials and other prohibited articles will not be allowed on board.

An MMMOCL official told Hindustan Times that devotees will be permitted to carry Ganpati idols of up to three feet on the Metro lines operated by the corporation.

These include Metro 2A, between Dahisar East and Andheri West; Metro 2B, between Mankhurd and Chembur; Metro 7, between Dahisar East and Gundavali; and Metro 9, between Dahisar East and Kashigaon.

The operator of Mumbai Metro 1, which runs between Versova, Andheri and Ghatkopar, also told Hindustan Times that idols of up to a specific size would be permitted. However, the operator had not specified the permissible height.