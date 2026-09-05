Last suspect in Kaushambi illegal firecracker factory blast held after gunfight

The last of six suspects wanted in connection with the August 31 explosion at an illegal firecracker factory on the Prayagraj-Kaushambi border that killed 14 people, including nine children, was arrested after an exchange of fire with police in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi late Friday night, police officers said. Shakeel, the last accused in the Kaushambi firecracker factory blast that killed 14 people, was arrested after a police encounter late Friday night.

Kaushambi Circle Officer (Manjhanpur) Saurabh Samant said the last suspect, Shakeel, a resident of Mahmoodpur Manauri, had a reward of ₹50,000 announced for information leading to his arrest. He is the brother of prime accused Naushad, the owner of the illegal firecracker unit.

On the basis of a complaint, a case was registered against six people under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Explosives Act. Five of them had already been arrested and produced before the court, while Shakeel remained absconding.

According to police officers, acting on confidential information on Friday, joint teams of Manjhanpur Police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) were conducting checks and a search operation on a route leading towards Naubasta village in the Diwar Kotari area.

During the operation, police spotted a motorcyclist. When the teams attempted to stop him, the rider allegedly opened fire at the police. Police personnel retaliated in self-defence, during which the accused sustained a gunshot injury to his leg and fell.

The injured suspect was taken into custody and sent to the District Hospital, Manjhanpur, for treatment.

Police said they recovered one illegal country-made pistol, one live cartridge and two empty .315-bore cartridges, ₹1,000 in cash, a mobile phone and the motorcycle from his possession.

A separate case has been registered against the accused under Section 109(1) of the BNS and Section 3/25 of the Arms Act at Manjhanpur police station. Further legal proceedings are underway.

During interrogation, Shakeel allegedly told police that he and his associates were manufacturing and storing illegal firecrackers and explosive material for financial gain at a shed near Mahmudpur Manauri Power House.