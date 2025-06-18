Canada’s Mark Carney welcomes PM Narendra Modi as he arrives at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on Tuesday in Kananaskis as he arrived for the G7 Summit’s Outreach Session. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.(AP)

This marks Modi’s first visit to Canada in ten years.

Modi said he would focus on “important global issues” and highlight “the priorities of the Global South” in his meetings with world leaders at the summit.

India and Canada are looking to mend their strained relationship, a move that could once again position India as a key element in Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy. When first outlined in November 2022, the strategy described India as “a critical partner in Canada’s pursuit of its objectives.”

Ties between the two nations took a sharp downturn in September 2023 after then-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian agents of involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India rejected the claim as “absurd” and later accused Canada of providing space to separatist and extremist elements threatening Indian diplomats and interests.

As relations reached a historic low, both countries expelled diplomats and scaled back diplomatic engagement. The first step toward thawing tensions came on June 6, when PM Modi and Mark Carney spoke by phone for the first time, during which Modi accepted an invitation to attend the G7 Summit. Talks are also underway to appoint new ambassadors in each other’s capitals.

PM Modi's bilateral meetings

On the sidelines of the G7, Modi held bilateral meetings with leaders from South Korea, Mexico, South Africa, and Australia.

He had a pull-aside conversation with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung. According to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, “The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership by exploring new avenues for cooperation through partnerships in areas of trade & economy, critical & emerging technologies, green hydrogen, shipbuilding, culture & P2P among others.”

Jaiswal added that they also discussed “regional & global issues.”

During his first meeting with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Modi exchanged views on “key global and regional issues, including priorities of the Global South.”

“Boosting India-Mexico warm & historical ties. PM @narendramodi met President Dr @Claudiashein of Mexico, on the sidelines of 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada,” Jaiswal posted on X.

“Both sides discussed avenues to further deepen India-Mexico cooperation in trade, pharmaceuticals, S&T, digital innovation and shared perspectives on key global & regional issues, including priorities of the Global South,” he added.

Modi also met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. “Good to meet my friend, PM Albanese of Australia during the G7 Summit in Canada!” Modi wrote on X.

He also shared a photo of his meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying he was “happy to interact with him.”