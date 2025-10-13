Edit Profile
    Canadian FM Anita Anand arrives in India for 1st official visit as both countries seek to reset ties

    During her visit, Anand will India's foreign minister S Jaishankar on Monday in Delhi, followed by a meeting with commerce minister Piyush Goyal.

    Updated on: Oct 13, 2025 3:00 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Canada's foreign minister Anita Anand arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for her first two-day official visit to India, during which, both the countries will seek to reset diplmatic ties.

    Anita Anand's visit to India comes after Canadian PM Mark Carney and PM Modi held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 leaders’ summit in Canada's Kananaskis in June this year. (X/@MEAIndia)
    Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Anand's visit to India will help "build on the positive momentum in India-Canada relations.

    Also read: Canada, India looking at strategic cooperation on trade, energy transformation and security

    Sharing a photo of Anita Anand after she landed in India, Jaiswal wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “ A warm welcome to FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada on her first official visit to New Delhi. This visit will help build on the positive momentum in India-Canada relations by revitalizing our bilateral mechanisms, deepening economic cooperation, and further strengthening the enduring people-to-people ties that anchor our partnership.”

    Also read: Canada PM lauds contributions of the Hindu community in the country

    What Canada's foreign ministry said

    Ahead of Anand's visit to India, Canada's foreign ministry said that the visit comes "as both countries move toward establishing a framework for strategic cooperation on issues such as trade diversification, energy transformation and security.”

    Later, she will also visit Mumbai where she will meet Canadian and Indian firms working to support investment, job creation and economic opportunity in Canada and India, according to the statement.

    Anand's visit to India is crucial as it is a step towards resetting the ties between the two countries, particularly after Mark Carney became Canada's Prime Minister by replacing Justin Trudeau. The diplomatic ties between India and Canada were strained during Trudeau's term.

    Anand visit also comes after Carney and PM Modi held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 leaders’ summit in Canada's Kananaskis in June this year.

    Following her visit to India, Anand is set to visit China and Singapore as well.

    Ahead of her visit to the three Asian countries, Anand said, “For Canada to be strong at home, we need strong, stable partnerships abroad. I am building bridges and increasing cooperation with India, Singapore and China. In line with Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, I will be working to advance efforts to position Canada as a trusted, reliable partner of choice for Indo-Pacific countries and their economies."

