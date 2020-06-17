e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Cancer survivor moves HC after Customs withholds feeding tubes imported from US

Cancer survivor moves HC after Customs withholds feeding tubes imported from US

The Mumbaikar has stated in his petition that in December 2016 he was diagnosed with oral cancer and due to remedial surgical operations his intake of food is only possible through a feeding tube.

mumbai Updated: Jun 17, 2020 18:21 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The petitioner has cited that he has a limited stock of feeding tubes, which would be exhausted in the next few days.
The petitioner has cited that he has a limited stock of feeding tubes, which would be exhausted in the next few days.(HT file photo)
         

The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday issued notice to the Customs commissioner, Mumbai, after a cancer survivor filed a petition complaining that the Customs authorities have withheld four boxes of his feeding tubes recently imported from the United States of America (USA).

The Mumbaikar has stated in his petition that in December 2016 he was diagnosed with oral cancer and due to remedial surgical operations his intake of food is only possible through a feeding tube.

He is compelled to import the feeding tubes from the USA since they are not available in the country.

He informed the court that he had placed a fresh order for four boxes of feeding tubes from the USA, but the assistant commissioner of customs, whose office is located at Air Cargo Complex at Sahar in Andheri, has withheld the consignment “on grounds that are unclear to the petitioner”.

The petitioner has cited that he has a limited stock of feeding tubes, which would be exhausted in the next few days.

The two-member division bench, comprising Justices SJ Kathawalla and NR Borkar, has issued notice to the Customs authorities, including the commissioner, Mumbai, asking them to remain present in the court on Thursday either in person or through their lawyer and explain “the difficulty in releasing the consignment containing feeding tubes”.

tags
top news
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘Will seriously impact ties’: India asks China to take corrective steps
‘Will seriously impact ties’: India asks China to take corrective steps
‘Bow to the families of great heroes’: Amit Shah pays tribute, says India is in their debt
‘Bow to the families of great heroes’: Amit Shah pays tribute, says India is in their debt
‘PM should tell how Chinese occupied Indian territory’: Sonia Gandhi
‘PM should tell how Chinese occupied Indian territory’: Sonia Gandhi
‘He sacrificed life for nation, will send my grandsons too’: Sepoy Kundan Kumar’s father
‘He sacrificed life for nation, will send my grandsons too’: Sepoy Kundan Kumar’s father
New Delhi could opt out of Russia-India-China virtual meeting
New Delhi could opt out of Russia-India-China virtual meeting
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In