Home / India News / Cannabis plantation busted in Goa, 3 arrested: Cops

Cannabis plantation busted in Goa, 3 arrested: Cops

The plantation was busted at Querim village in north Goa along the border with Maharashtra.

india Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 16:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Three persons - Rama Kerkar, 22, Rashmi Kerkar, 44 and Shivaji Kerkar, 34 - have been arrested, said police. (Photo @spnorthgoa)
The Goa police unearthed a cannabis plantation and arrested three people in this connection. The plantation was busted at Querim village in north Goa along the border with Maharashtra.

“During the search, a cannabis plantation of 2.29 kgs worth Rs 5 lakh was seized along with 1.327 kg Ganja worth Rs 1.3 lakh approx and 2.556 kg charas worth Rs 1.02 crore was seized and taken into custody,” police spokesperson SP Shobit Saksena said.

Three persons - Rama Kerkar, 22, Rashmi Kerkar, 44 and Shivaji Kerkar, 34 - have been arrested, said police.

 

In another raid, a Russian national, 37-year-old Oleg Nazarov, has also been arrested for possession of hashish and marijuana worth Rs 25,000 and Rs 1.06 lakh, respectively, following a raid at his rented residence in the beach village of Mandrem in North Goa district.

This is the third such raid in Goa. Earlier this month on October 5, two Russian nationals

were arrested for running a cannabis ‘nursery’ in a rented flat in Mandrem and cannabis plants weighing 2.5 kg were seized during the raid.

