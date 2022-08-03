Canteen staff held for sexual assault bid on IIT-M student

Police on Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old man, who works in a canteen on IIT-Madras campus, for allegedly sexually harassing a student, officers said.

The student had filed a complaint that while she was on her way back to her hostel on campus on the night of July 24, an unknown man had attacked her, she fell off her cycle and he had tried to sexually assault her. The student had managed to escape and run back to her hostel.

Chennai’s Kotturpuram police now identified him as Chandra Kumar who makes juice inside the canteen and registered a case against him. “This is the only arrest in this case,” said Kottupuram assistant commissioner of police, C Subramanian.

“We have booked him under section 354 (assault to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.”

IIT-Madras said after the incident had happened, it was reported to them after about two days by a friend of the student.

“The Institute immediately began the investigation, screened camera footage and shared pictures of almost 300 people, who matched the description given by the student,” IIT-M had said in a statement on July 30.

Identification parade of over 35 contract labourers, who were on duty that night, was also conducted.

“The gates of IIT Madras are adequately secured and at every 100 metres there’s a security guard posted. The institute also has a buddy system in place and facility to call for the institute bus along with a security staff at odd hours.”