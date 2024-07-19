Captain Brijesh Thapa cremated in Darjeeling with military honours

Kolkata: Indian Army Captain Brijesh Thapa on Friday was cremated at his ancestral village at Ging Tea Garden, in the hills of Darjeeling in West Bengal, with military honours a day after his mortal remains were brought to the village. (Twitter/@trishakticorps)

The 27-year-old army captain was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda on Tuesday.

Filled with pride over the heroic deeds of his son, retired Colonel Bhuwanesh Thapa said that he would have sent even his second son to join the army if he had any.

“Today, my heart swells with pride due to the sacrifice of my son Brijesh. I would have sent even my second son to the army if I really had him,” Col (retd) Thapa told reporters before the funeral.

Hundreds of people, including relatives, ex-servicemen, army personnel, and political leaders, had gathered at the captain’s funeral at his native village Bada Ging. The army fired gunshots in the air to pay their last respect to the captain.

Political leaders from the hills, including Bimal Gurung, president of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, Ajoy Edwards, president of Hamro Party and Anjul Chowhan, chairman of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and a senior leader of Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha were present to pay their last respect.

“The loss my family suffered with Brijesh’s death has been more than compensated by the love, affection and care the army, countrymen, and the Gorkha community showered on us at this hour of pain and sorrow. On The Gorkhas only can make such sacrifices for the country and remain always ready for the same,” said Col (retd) Thapa, who served the army for 34 years.

“I am really proud of my son, though he will never be with us physically. Brijesh was clear in his mind that he would join the army despite doing his BTech. He used to wear and flaunt his father’s army jacket much before he joined the army, saying that the jacket would officially become his own after some years,” said Nilima Thapa, the mother.

Capt Thapa joined the army in 2019 after clearing the Combined Defence Service examination in 2018. He studied engineering before joining the army. He was a third general soldier. His grandfather, Nar Bahadur Thapa, was also in the army.

The mortal remains had reached the 158 Army base hospital at Bengdubi near Siliguri on Wednesday, and it reached his native village on Thursday evening as thousands of people stood on either side of the roads and paid their respect to the martyred soldier.

Taking to X, Trishakti Corps, Indian Army, wrote, “Military Funeral of Late Capt Brijesh Thapa of 10 Rashtriya Rifles (Rajput) was carried out today at Lebong. The valiant officer made the supreme sacrifice on 15th July 2024 while bravely fighting terrorists in Doda. Various Army and Civil dignitaries have paid their respects to the brave officer.”

“The Indian Army Stands behind the families of its Heroes.”