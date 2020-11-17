e-paper
Home / India News / Car rams into AAP leader’s Uttarakhand home, guard posted there shoots at driver

Car rams into AAP leader’s Uttarakhand home, guard posted there shoots at driver

Satish Kapri, senior sub-inspector at Kashipur police station said Bali’s private security guard Bhupendra was stunned by the sudden incident and tried to stop the car’s driver. Kapri said when the car driver refused to stop, the security guard opened fire on him.

india Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 16:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rudrapur
According to the police, the private security guard at AAP leader Deepak Bali’s residence shot at the car driver, injuring him when he rammed his car into the house, breaking the main gate. (Image used for representation).
According to the police, the private security guard at AAP leader Deepak Bali’s residence shot at the car driver, injuring him when he rammed his car into the house, breaking the main gate. (Image used for representation).(SHUTTERSTOCK.)
         

A private security guard posted at an Aam Aadmi Party leader’s residence opened fire on the driver of a car that rammed into the AAP leader’s house in US Nagar district on Monday evening. The injured driver was rushed to the hospital where he is being treated.

According to the police, the private security guard at AAP leader Deepak Bali’s residence shot at the car driver, injuring him when he rammed his car into the house, breaking the main gate.

“CCTV footage shows that a car came straight and rammed into my residence after breaking the main gate. The driver in an attempt to flee took the car in reverse gear. This incident stunned my private guard and he tried to stop him while going back, but the driver refused. I failed to understand what the car driver’s motive was. Police are investigating the case,” Deepak Bali, AAP leader and a local businessman in Kashipur, said.

Satish Kapri, senior sub-inspector at Kashipur police station said Bali’s private security guard Bhupendra was stunned by the sudden incident and tried to stop the car’s driver.

Kapri said when the car driver refused to stop, the security guard opened fire on him. “The car driver sustained injuries due to the shrapnel from of the gunfire. Later, his relatives admitted him to a private hospital in Kashipur. He was identified as Harpreet Singh alias Hairy of Choi village in Ramnagar area of Nainital district. He is out of danger,” he said.

“We are investigating the incident from every angle but prima facie, it seems just an accident. The accused claimed that he was returning to his home but on the way, he took a wrong turn and his car rammed into the AAP leader’s residential premises.”

Kapri said, “We have taken CCTV footage of the incident into our possession and recorded the statements of Bali, the accused and guard. No complaint from either side has been received so far.”

Terrorism, vaccine, self-reliant India: What PM Modi said at Brics summit
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Effects of Diwali, Durga Puja on Covid outbreak may be visible soon: Govt
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
No defence deal without kickbacks in Congress tenure: Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘Those who oppose BJP’s ideology are labelled corrupt and anti-national’: Omar Abdullah
HT Explains: Modi magic helps BJP reassert its dominance in Bihar & beyond
