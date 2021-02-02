Carcass of tiger cub found in Kaziranga National Park
- The cub is suspected to have been killed by a bigger tiger
Forest personnel in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) found the carcass of a female tiger cub on Tuesday morning.
Staff of the Tazeng anti-poaching camp in the park detected the carcass during a regular patrol.
Senior forest officials and veterinarians reached the spot and collected samples and conducted post-mortem at the site. The carcass was later burnt.
According to P Sivakumarm, director of KNPTR, general observation and post-mortem of the carcass revealed that the carcass bore puncture marks on the neck and other parts of the body as well as broken ribs.
The cub estimated to be around four months old is suspected to have been killed by a bigger tiger.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP appoints election in-charges for Puducherry, 3 poll-bound states
- BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Kerala from Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government to develop 8 new cities to meet urbanisation demand
- The ministry of housing and urban affairs will soon come out with a detailed framework to execute the project.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leaders buy alcohol with Ram temple funds, says Congress MLA in MP
- Veteran Congress MLA Kantilal Bhuria claimed that there has been no accountability of the money collected by BJP leaders for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fix timeline for call on pleas by life convicts: SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RJD, NCP set to ally with TMC for Bengal polls; SP likely to join
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maha may propose law for ballot papers in elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 4mn workers administered dose
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt working on scheme for welfare of transpeople
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No plans to bring national anti-conversion law: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to sign ₹48k-cr Tejas deal with HAL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maximum temperature rises up to 28.1°C, rain likely this week: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6% effective: Lancet study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab parties want farm laws withdrawn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: ‘Anti-national’ posts to hit passport clearance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Carcass of tiger cub found in Kaziranga National Park
- The cub is suspected to have been killed by a bigger tiger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox