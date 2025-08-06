Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill passed in Parliament

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025 amid protests by the Opposition demanding a discussion on the issue of Special Intensive Revision(SIR) of electoral rolls. The bill was first introduced in Lok Sabha on August 9, 2024. (ANI photo)

The house was adjourned until Thursday morning within just half an hour of the Rajya Sabha’s afternoon session after the bill was passed by voice vote.

The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025 was presented by minister of state(MOS), Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur.

The bill was first introduced in Lok Sabha on August 9, 2024. It seeks to replace the colonial-era Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925. The bill establishes the responsibilities, liabilities, rights, and immunities in case of goods carried from a port in India to another port in India or any other port in the world. According to the ministry, the new bill seeks to replace colonial-era laws, aiming to modernise India’s maritime legal framework, simplify regulations, and enhance the country’s global shipping competitiveness.

After the discussion over the bill, the opposition MPs asked for division of votes. The Chair said members could not ask for division from the well of the house and insisted on them returning to their seats.

CPI(Marxist) MP, John Brittas said he was moving one amendment and insisted on division of votes. The Chair, Bhuvaneshwar Kalita, then said, “The House is not in order. Everybody will have to go back to their seats,” and negated the amendment via voice vote.