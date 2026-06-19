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Cartridges, wood, stones found in private parts of woman ‘gangraped’ in Bihar's Begusarai

The incident allegedly took place in Begusarai on June 11 when the woman left her house to attend natures call.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 11:35 am IST
By Avinash Kumar
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Doctors have found cartridges, stones and wood pieces from the private parts of a 28-year-old woman who was allegedly gang-raped in Bihar's Begusarai by five youths six days back, police said.

The victim alleged that on June 11, around 11:30 pm, five persons carried her forcibly at a secluded place where she was raped.

The incident took place in Begusarai on June 11 when the woman left her house to attend natures call. As soon as she went out from her house, five persons caught her, tied her mouth and violated her. She rushed to a hospital on June 12 and her husband informed police who then arrived at the hospital and launched an investigation. Later, she was discharged from the hospital. On June 13, the medical report confirmed rape, but the police registered a case of assault. Days after the incident, the woman complained of severe pain in her private parts.

She was again admitted in the hospital on Wednesday. During examination, the doctor found cartridges, stones and wood from her private parts.

Chilling details

Begusarai SP Maneesh said a probe had been ordered into the incident. A special team has been formed to arrest all the accused. Police will soon identify and arrest the culprits, he added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

begusarai bihar police bihar
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Home / India News / Cartridges, wood, stones found in private parts of woman ‘gangraped’ in Bihar's Begusarai
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