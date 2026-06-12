Three SHOs and a private driver killed in road mishap in Begusarai district

Three Station House Officers (SHOs) of Bihar Police and a private driver were killed after their vehicle rammed into a truck late Thursday night on National Highway 31 under the jurisdiction of Sahebpur Kamal police station in Begusarai district, officials said. Representative image. (HT Photo)

The vehicle was allegedly travelling at a speed of over 100 kmph when the driver lost control and crashed into the truck near Bakhri Dhala, police said.

The deceased officers were identified as 2018-batch Sub-Inspector (SI) and SHO of Ratwara police station, Sajan Kumar Paswan of Rohtas; 2009-batch SI-cum-SHO of Arar police station, Gyanendra Amarendra of Katihar; and 2018-batch SI-cum-SHO of Belari police station, Neeraj Kumar of Gaya. The driver, a private individual, was a resident of Udakishunganj in Madhepura district.

Police officials from Madhepura and Begusarai rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident. Following a prolonged rescue operation, the bodies were pulled out of the mangled vehicle and sent to Sadar Hospital in Begusarai for post-mortem examination.

Both vehicles involved in the accident have been seized, and further legal proceedings are underway, police said.

“The three SHOs were returning to Madhepura after attending a training programme in Patna when their vehicle rammed into a truck. We are conducting a further investigation into the matter,” said Begusarai Superintendent of Police (SP) Maneesh. “Initially, it appeared that the car was speeding, causing the driver to lose control and crash into the truck,” he added.

Expressing grief over the incident, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said in a post on X: “The news of the untimely death of three station house officers and their driver in the tragic road accident in Begusarai is extremely saddening and painful. This irreparable loss is a deep shock to the entire police fraternity.”

He also prayed for peace for the departed souls and extended condolences to the bereaved families.