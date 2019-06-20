Case against 11-year-old filed for ‘raping’ minor

A case has been registered against an 11-year-old boy for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in Dehradun’s Nalapani area, police officials familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

According to police, the accused stays in the same neighbourhood as the girl and sexually assaulted her on Tuesday evening. “The girl was lured by the accused to his home where the alleged assault occurred. The girl narrated the incident to her mother when she returned from work and the four-year-old’s parents filed a police complaint the next morning,” Dehradun superintended of police (SP) Shweta Choubey said. The SP added that a medical examination of the girl was conducted and the report was awaited.

A case has been registered against the minor accused under the IPC section 376AB (punishment for rape of woman under 12 years of age) and Section 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, police said.

Police said both were produced before the Child Welfare Committee on Thursday and the statement of the girl and her mother would be recorded on Friday.

The incident is the latest in a series of crimes against children in different parts the country, which prompted the government to clear amendments to the Pocso Act on December 28, 2018, providing for death penalty for aggravated assault.

