Case filed against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil for 'stalking women'

The Kerala Crime Branch has registered a case against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil for allegedly stalking and harassing women against their will through social media, causing mental agony to the women, said officials. Congress leader Rahul Mamkootathil represents the Palakkad constituency of Kerala.(Instagram/mamkootathil)

The case has been registered under the BNS sections of 78(2) and 351 and the Kerala Police Act 120(0), the officials added.

The Crime Branch has registered a case on the instructions of the State Police Chief after examining the complaints received by the State Police Chief in this regard, and it was found that they were cognizable offences.

An investigation is underway in the case, and Crime Branch Thiruvananthapuram Range Deputy SP C Binukumar is in charge of the investigation.

Earlier on August 26, Kerala Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan said that the Congress had set a "shining example" in Kerala's political history by suspending MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.

Addressing reporters at the District Congress Office in Kozhikode on Tuesday, Satheesan challenged mediapersons to question Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about "sex offenders in the Chief Minister's Office." He alleged that several CPI(M) leaders continue to hold positions despite multiple complaints about their misconduct.

"Congress has shown moral courage. Now it is time for Vijayan to follow that example," Satheesan said.

Palakkad MLA, Mamkootathi, is currently facing allegations of obscene conduct filed by writer Honey Bhaskaran and model Rini Ann George. Consequently, he has resigned from his position as the State President of the Youth Congress. The Congress party has also suspended the Palakkad MLA from the party's primary membership. However, he will continue to serve as a legislator.

The Kerala LoP warned Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M), saying, "CPI(M) should not play too much with this issue. A lot is yet to come out. If it does, Kerala will be shocked. There is no need to wait until the elections for that. Consider it a threat if you want."

"I have something special to tell the BJP people," Satheesan said. "BJP workers demonstrated with a bull at the Cantonment House. Don't let that bull go. The very next day, you will have to demonstrate with that bull at Rajeev Chandrasekhar's house. Just wait," he said.