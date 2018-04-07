Case to ‘foment violence’ filed against Jignesh Mevani for remark on PM Modi

An FIR was filed against Dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani for making allegedly provocative statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said on Friday.

Mevani, while addressing a press conference in Karnataka’s Chitradurga constituency, had asked people to “disturb” Modi’s April 15 meeting by “throwing chairs in the air”.

“The role of youth is important today. When Modiji arrives at Bengaluru on April 15 to address a public gathering you mingle with the crowd, throw the chairs in the air and disturb his meeting,” Mevani was quoted as saying.

“You ask him what happened to the promise of two crore jobs every year. If he fails to give any answer, then tell him to go sleep in Himalaya or ring the Rama Temple bells,” he said.

Congress-ruled Karnataka will vote on May 12, counting will be held three days later.

The case was filed on a complaint from T Jayanth, a designated ‘flying squad officer’ on election duty of Chitradurga constituency.

The FIR, which includes cases registered under IPC sections 153, 188, 117 and 34, mentions charges of ‘inciting people to foment disturbance’ when Modi addresses a rally in the city.