 'Cash crunch 2.0' draws comparison to demonetisation on social media
Apr 17, 2018-Tuesday
‘Cash crunch 2.0’ draws comparison to demonetisation on social media

‘#CashCrunch’ was the top trending hashtag on Twitter India at the time the story was published. While the authorities explained the problem, the Opposition criticised the Centre.

india Updated: Apr 17, 2018 14:10 IST
Neha Gupta
Reports of ATMs running dry came from from states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.
Reports of ATMs running dry came from from states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. (ANI Twitter)

Social media users on Tuesday reacted sharply to reports that ATMs are running out of cash in several states, comparing the problem to demonetisation in 2016 and criticising the government.

As reports of ATMs running dry came in, finance minister Arun Jaitley tweeted that the problem was “temporary” and caused by ”sudden and unusual increase” in demand.

‘#CashCrunch’ was the top trending hashtag on Twitter India at the time the story was published, with people asking ATMs had run dry and the authorities explaining the problem.

Sample some reactions:

The government stepped in to assure citizens that they had reviewed the currency situation. “Over all there is more than adequate currency in circulation and also available with the banks,” tweeted Jaitley.

However, the opposition was not happy and criticised the Centre, saying PM Modi had destroyed the banking system.

