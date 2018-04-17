‘Cash crunch 2.0’ draws comparison to demonetisation on social media

Social media users on Tuesday reacted sharply to reports that ATMs are running out of cash in several states, comparing the problem to demonetisation in 2016 and criticising the government.

As reports of ATMs running dry came in, finance minister Arun Jaitley tweeted that the problem was “temporary” and caused by ”sudden and unusual increase” in demand.

‘#CashCrunch’ was the top trending hashtag on Twitter India at the time the story was published, with people asking ATMs had run dry and the authorities explaining the problem.

Sample some reactions:

It's everywhere now.. #CashCrunch looks planned. Looks like big announcement coming soon.. — स्पॉट नाना (@NanaKaSpot) April 16, 2018

#demonitisation anniversary celebration starts early by d govt.. #CashCrunch — ashfaque nabi (@AshfaqueNabi) April 17, 2018

#CashlessATMs

India goes cashless again. I suggest, make a habit of it.#CashCrunch — Ashish kumar (@Ashish963499) April 17, 2018

Chalo, Fir se Paytm karo! How dare you not get the paytm KYC done? #ATM #CashCrunch — Stuti Mishra (@StuteeMishra) April 17, 2018

The government stepped in to assure citizens that they had reviewed the currency situation. “Over all there is more than adequate currency in circulation and also available with the banks,” tweeted Jaitley.

Have reviewed the currency situation in the country. Over all there is more than adequate currency in circulation and also available with the Banks. The temporary shortage caused by ‘sudden and unusual increase’ in some areas is being tackled quickly. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) April 17, 2018

However, the opposition was not happy and criticised the Centre, saying PM Modi had destroyed the banking system.

Seeing reports of ATMs running out of cash in several States. Big notes missing. Reminder of #DeMonetisation days. Is there a Financial Emergency going on in the country? #CashCrunch #CashlessATMs — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 17, 2018