Cash-for-query case: Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai asked to appear before CBI on January 25

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday summoned Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai for a preliminary inquiry in connection with the ongoing investigation cash-for-query case. The probe agency asked Dehadrai to depose at the Delhi office on January 25 at 2 pm. Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai.(ANI)

Dehadrai is the complainant in the case against now-expelled Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, who is alleged to have received gifts and money from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for posting questions on her Lok Sabha portal. She allegedly shared her login credentials for the government portal with Hiranandani.